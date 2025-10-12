Mariners Sweep Preseason Series from Railers

BIDDEFORD, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins swept the Worcester Railers in a preseason home-and-home, winning 3-2 on Saturday night at the Harold Alfond Forum on the campus the University of New England. Robert Cronin's goal with 2:34 left in the third period broke a 2-2 tie and was the game-winning goal.

Just 30 seconds into the game, Worcester's JC Campagna capitalized on a Mariners turnover through the middle of the ice and wristed one past the stick side of Brad Arvanitis for the early Railers lead. Maine answered quickly, tying the game just 1:09 later, with Ty Cheveldayoff's second goal in as many preseason games, burying one behind Luke Pavicich to tie the game. Late in the period, the Mariners grabbed the lead when Wyllum Deveaux followed up on a rebound and dribbled one through a sprawling Pavicich at 17:42.

The Railers netted the lone goal of the 2nd period, tying the game at 3:59 when a shot from Benajmin Lindberg fluttered by Brad Arvanitis, deflected by Tyler Kobryn. It was a 2-2 game through 40 minutes.

Still tied at two with under three minutes to play, Cronin netted the go-ahead goal at 17:26 of the third, lifting a loose puck around the left post into the roof of the net beyond the reach of Railers netminder Thomas Gale. A late Worcester penalty for a face off violation sealed the victory for the Mariners.

In net, Brad Arvanitis played the entire game for the Mariners, making 23 stops on 25 Railers shots. Pavicich and Gale split the duties for Worcester, seeing a combined 43 shots.

