Lions Fall to the Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) played the first preseason game in franchise history tonight at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, facing off against the Adirondack Thunder (affiliate of the New Jersey Devils). The Lions were shut out 3-0.

The Lions generated a few scoring chances in the opening period, the best coming from Anthony Poulin, whose shot narrowly missed, hitting the outside of goaltender Jérémy Brodeur's net. At the other end, Matt Salhany and Alex Campbell capitalized on a turnover at the blue line to break in on a two-on-one. It was Campbell, the Quebec native, who finished the play, scoring the lone goal of the first period.

Ron Choules' squad opened the second period on the power play and created sustained pressure in the offensive zone but couldn't buy a goal. Meanwhile, goaltenders Hunter Jones and Benjamin Gaudreau held strong to keep the Thunder from extending their lead.

In the third period, the home team doubled its advantage when Salhany slipped one five-hole on Gaudreau. Then, with less than a second remaining, the Thunder sealed the 3-0 win with an empty-net goal.

The Lions will now return to Trois-Rivières to continue preparations for the opening night of their fifth season in franchise history, set for next Friday, October 17. It will be a historic evening, as the Kelly Cup Championship banner will be raised to the rafters of the Colisée Vidéotron.







