ECHL Transactions - October 11
Published on October 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 11, 2025
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Jacksonville:
Noah Robinson, F
Kalamazoo:
Zach Borgiel, G
Norfolk:
Graeme McCrory, F
Ayodele Adeniye, D
Orlando:
John Macdonald, D
Skate Skalde, F
Trois-Rivières:
Lukas Jirousek, F
Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira, D
Chiwetin Blacksmith, F
Dustin Perillat, D
Davide Gaeta, F
Métis Roelens, F
Wichita:
Daniil Bryzgalov, G
Tyler Inlow, F
Timmy Kent, F
Ian Tookenay, F
Ryan Kuzmich, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Florida:
Logan Terness, G
Jacksonville:
Brandon Schultz, F
Dominic Basse, G
Kalamazoo:
Dennis Miller, F
Michael Colella, F
Peyton Hoyt, F
Savannah:
Kyle Jeffers, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Norfolk:
Delete Matthew Sredl, D Suspended
Delete Sean Montgomery, F Suspended
Tahoe:
Add Jordan Papirny, G Assigned by Henderson
Wheeling:
Add David Breazeale, D Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Maxim Pavlenko, G Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
