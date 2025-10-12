ECHL Transactions - October 11

Published on October 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 11, 2025

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Jacksonville:

Noah Robinson, F

Kalamazoo:

Zach Borgiel, G

Norfolk:

Graeme McCrory, F

Ayodele Adeniye, D

Orlando:

John Macdonald, D

Skate Skalde, F

Trois-Rivières:

Lukas Jirousek, F

Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira, D

Chiwetin Blacksmith, F

Dustin Perillat, D

Davide Gaeta, F

Métis Roelens, F

Wichita:

Daniil Bryzgalov, G

Tyler Inlow, F

Timmy Kent, F

Ian Tookenay, F

Ryan Kuzmich, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Florida:

Logan Terness, G

Jacksonville:

Brandon Schultz, F

Dominic Basse, G

Kalamazoo:

Dennis Miller, F

Michael Colella, F

Peyton Hoyt, F

Savannah:

Kyle Jeffers, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Norfolk:

Delete Matthew Sredl, D Suspended

Delete Sean Montgomery, F Suspended

Tahoe:

Add Jordan Papirny, G Assigned by Henderson

Wheeling:

Add David Breazeale, D Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Maxim Pavlenko, G Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton







