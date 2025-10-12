Railers Wrap up Preseason with 3-2 Loss in Maine

Published on October 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers with the puck in preseason action

Biddeford, ME - The Worcester Railers HC (0-2-0-0) lost to the Maine Mariners (2-0-0-0) on Saturday, October 11th, in front of a crowd of 1,000 by a final score of 3-2 in favor of Maine at the Harold Alfond Forum in Biddeford, ME. The Railers open the regular season against the Maine Mariners next Saturday at the DCU Center on October 18th at 6:05 p.m. EDT.

Worcester opened up the scoring for the game early on, with JC Campagna (1-0-1) nailing a shot into the Mariners net at just 0:30. Mariners responded 69 seconds later with a goal from Ty Cheveldayoff (2-1-3) at 1:39 to make it 1-1. Mariners center Wyllum Deveaux (1-0-1) landed a rebound goal towards the end of the period at 17:42, which gave Maine a 2-1 lead to finish the first. Worcester evened the score early in the second with a goal from Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) off a rebound shot 3:59 into the frame. Mariners' Robert Cronin (1-0-1) secured the win for the night at the 17:26 of the third period after a battle at the net with Railers' goaltender Gale.

The Railers opened the first period with a winning faceoff that allowed them to get a point on the board early with a goal at just 0:30 from JC Campagna (1st), assisted by Lincoln Hatten and and Tanner Schachle to make it 1-0. The Mariners didn't wait long to even the score with a goal from Ty Cheveldayoff (2nd) at 1:39, just 69 seconds after the Worcester goal was made, assisted by Xander Lamppa and Linus Hemstrom. Neither team found the net for the next stretch of the first, until Mariners' Robert Cronin sent a shot off the pads of Railers' goaltender Luke Pavicich, setting up a rebound shot for Wyllum Deveaux (1st), which broke past the goal line for Maine's second of the night at 17:42. Worcester looked to even the score, but found themselves trailing by a goal at the end of the period. Maine outshot Worcester 12-8 with no penalties or power-plays on either side.

Worcester had another early scoring start in the second period with a goal at 3:59 from Tyler Kobryn (1st), who was able to get a rebound off Maine's Arvanitis from a shot by defenseman Benjamin Lindberg and tie the game at 2-2. Maine's Jacob Perrault followed the goal with serving a two minute penalty at 4:42 due to too many men, which allowed the Railers to head onto their first power-play of the game. Worcester split time between their goaltenders on the night, as Thomas Gale skated into the net around the eighth minute of the second period and took the place of starting goaltender Luke Pavicich. Worcester went onto a second power-play at 16:45 from a slashing call on Mariner's left defenseman James Marooney. The Railers' left the ice with a tie game at the end of the second. Worcester had two total power-plays in the second, the only two of the game so far, with two penalties from Mariners' Jacob Perreault and James Marooney. Maine outshot Worcester 17-9.

The Railers entered the third looking to take the lead for the second time. An early attempt to take the lead from Mariners' Zachary Massicotte passed the goal line after the referee whistle-on-ice officials determined no goal for the defenseman to keep the game nodded 2-2. Worcester's Nathan Burke received a two minute minor for tripping at 5:32, allowing the Mariners to go onto their first power-play of the game. Maine's Jacob Perrault followed Burke into the box shortly after with a slashing minor for four-on-four play and a brief 40 second power-play for Worcester. The Railers' didn't wait long to head back into the box as Nick Pennucci served two minutes for a holding minor on Mariners' Tyler Cheveldayoff. Both teams looked to score and take the game, but it would be Maine's Robert Cronin (1st), assisted by Shawn Element and Xander Lamppa, who would secure the win for the Mariners at 17:26 by making it 3-2. Worcester followed the goal with a delay of game at the faceoff dot at 17:41, leading Maine to their third power-play of the night. Worcester had a late game opportunity, pulling Gale for an extra man on the ice to try and grab another goal but failed to find the net. Worcester had three penalties for the period, Nathan Burke, Nick Pennucci, and a delay of game served by Matt DeMelis. Maine had one with Mariners' right wing Jacob Perrault.

NOTES:

Final shots were 43-35 in favor of Maine... Brad Arvanitis made 23 saves on 25 shots for Maine, Luke Pavicich made 17 saves on 19 shots while Thomas Gale made 23 saves on 24 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 0-for-3 on power plays while Maine went 0-for-3... This was the first time since 2021 that Worcester used two goalies in a preseason game...

