Hillebrand Scores Twice in Preseason Loss to Kalamazoo

Published on October 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Toledo Walleye dropped Saturday's contest to the Kalamazoo Wings by a score of 5-3, splitting the two preseason games between the two teams. Chad Hillebrand scored twice in the contest, Kevin Gursoy had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Moulton recorded two assists.

How It Happened:

The Walleye took a quick penalty only 30 seconds into the first period but killed it off without allowing Kalamazoo to record a shot on goal. Kalamazoo struck first though, tallying their first goal on their second shot 7:37 into the period. Toledo killed off another penalty late in the first period, allowing two shots to Kalamazoo but putting their scoring on hold. Toledo finished the first period trailing Kalamazoo 6-7 in shots on goal.

Toledo got their first power play opportunity 2:11 into the second period as the K-Wings were called for a roughing penalty but did not convert. Later in the period, Kalamazoo's Spencer Kennedy received a match penalty for being the aggressor in a fight, setting up a major man-advantage for Toledo with 6:01 to go in the second. Chad Hillebrand converted 16 seconds into the power play, tying the game at one goal each. Jordan Ernst and Dylan Moulton each earned assists on the play.

Hillebrand scored again less than four minutes later, tallying his third goal of the preseason and second of the night with 2:26 remaining in the second period to put the Walleye up 2-1. Dylan Moulton earned his second assist of the night, and Kevin Gursoy recorded his first.

Kalamazoo struck back with 34 seconds remaining in the second period to tie the game at 2 goals each. The K-Wings outshot the Walleye in the second, eleven shots to eight.

The K-Wings added a third goal on the power play 5:13 into the third period to take the lead over the Walleye. However, Kevin Gursoy clapped back 47 seconds later to tie the game right back up. Gursoy recorded his second point of the night on this goal, with assists from Nolan Moyle and Nick Andrews.

Less than four minutes later, Kalamazoo re-took their lead 9:02 into the third. They tacked on their fifth 11:59 into the third period to go up five goals to three. Toledo went on the power play with five minutes to go in regulation but weren't able to score. Toledo outshot Kalamazoo in the third period, seven shots to four.

The Walleye finished with 27 shots on net overall, outshooting Kalamazoo's 24. The Walleye killed off three of four penalties they took while scoring on one of five power play opportunities between their two preseason games.

Three Stars:

1 - F Blake Christensen, KAL (1 G, 1 A, +1)

2 - F Jack Jaunich, KAL (1 G, 1 A, +2)

3 - G Johnathan Lemieux, KAL (24 SV, .888 SV%)

What's Next:

The Fish will open the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday, October 18th against the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center, kicking off the team's 16th season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM Eastern time.







