Thunder End Preseason with 3-0 Shutout Win over Lions

Published on October 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Cam Squires

GLENS FALLS - Matt Salhany and Alex Campbell each recorded two points, and Jeremy Brodeur and Henry Welsch combined for a 17-save shutout in a 3-0 preseason victory over the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday night in front of 3,610 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

After no scoring through most of the first period, Matt Salhany forced a turnover and set up Alex Campbell to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. The goal was Campbell's first of the preseason and came at 16:10 of the opening frame to give Adirondack the lead heading into intermission.

Salhany gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead with a snap shot from the right circle that went through the legs of goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau. The goal was Salhany's first of the preseason and second point of the night at 4:17 of the final frame. Alex Campbell and Sean Olson collected the assists.

With the net empty late, Brian Carrabes put the puck in with almost no time left on the clock for the 3-0 victory.

