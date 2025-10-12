Another Shutout Win for the Americans

Published on October 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans' Mark Duarte batles Tulsa Oilers' Troy Kobryn and Dallas Comeau

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, won their second straight preseason game, shutting out the Tulsa Oilers 5-0 on Saturday night in Oklahoma.

The Americans jumped on the Oilers scoring two first period goals less than four minutes apart. Braidan Simmons-Fisher opened the scoring at the 12:52 mark of the opening frame, his first of the preseason to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. Before the period was over the Americans added another as Thomas Caron found the back of the net for his first of the preseason to make it a 2-0 game. It was a power play goal from Spencer Asuchak and Kevin Spinozzi at the 16:09 mark. The Americans outshot the Oilers 18 to 11 in the first period.

The second period brought much of the same as Harrison Blaisdell, making his preseason debut scored his first of the night, and first of the preseason at the 1:44 mark of the middle frame to make it a 3-0 Allen lead. He followed that up with another at 15:49 of the second period on the power play from Jackson Decker and Spencer Asuchak to make it 4-0 Americans. Michael Gildon added one more in the middle period from Mark Duarte and Danny Katic to extend the lead to five goals (5-0).

Strong netminding continued in the third period as the Americans stopped everything that came their way in earning a 5-0 victory and a perfect preseason.

The Americans didn't have one shutout all last year and have two in a row this preseason.

Harrison Blaisdell led the way with two goals. Thomas Caron, Spencer Asuchak, and Kevin Spinozzi also had two points each.

Marco Costantini made the start in net and Jackson Parsons handled the second half of the game as the two combined for a 31-save shutout.

The Americans open the regular season a week from tonight in Wichita.

The Americans home opener will be on Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

They Said it:

Steve Martinson: " Another strong performance from the goaltenders. We didn't give up too many quality scoring chances. We Had some nice goals from a couple of guys that didn't get much opportunity last year and that was good to see."

Mark Duarte: "We are coming together as a group. Everyone is buying in and playing together, it's a lot of fun. We have a lot of talent and work ethic from front to back and will continue to gel as the year goes on."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - H. Blaisdell

2. ALN - J. Parsons

3. ALN - M. Costantini

