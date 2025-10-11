Preview: Preseason in Johnstown vs. Wheeling

Published on October 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







The Swamp Rabbits hit the road to Johnstown, PA for a preseason game vs. the Wheeling Nailers. This is the only preseason game for the Swamp Rabbits before Opening Night presented by Bon Secours on Friday, October 17.

Game Day Info

Date: Saturday, October 11

Puck drop: 7:05 p.m.

Location: 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Mixlr

Storylines

-NEW SEASON LOADING...: For the first time since April 13, 2025, a sheet of ice will once again feature the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in an official ECHL capacity. In a special twist, the team will face the Wheeling Nailers in its lone preseason game in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, honoring their history as the Johnstown Chiefs, one of the ECHL's "Original Five". This is the first time Johnstown has hosted a professional hockey game since September 29, 2015 when the city won the inagural Kraft Hockeyville USA, edging out Decatur, IL (the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-2). The Chiefs last played professionally on April 3, 2010, falling 5-3 to the Elmira Jackals in front of 4,017 fans. In both the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, the Wheeling Nailers played 10 home games here in Johnstown.

-DIFFERENT LOOK FOR PRESEASON: For the first time since a unique international showdown against South Korea's Anyang Halla in 2021, the Swamp Rabbits will square off against someone other than their two "usual suspects" in South Carolina and Atlanta, and take on the Wheeling Nailers. Prior to 2021, the last time the Swamp Rabbits didn't see Atlanta or South Carolina in their dress rehearsal games came back in 2016 when they faced the Norfolk Admirals in a "round-robin" showcase hosted by Atlanta. Last season, both sides met for a pair of games, both won by the Swamp Rabbits, with the final game coincidentally featuring a throwback to the Johnstown Chiefs and Carolina Thunderbirds.

-WELCOME HOME, OLD FRIEND: Not only are the Swamp Rabbits returning to their Johnstown roots, so is returning rookie defenseman DUSTIN GEREGACH. A native of McKees Rocks, PA, just two hours away, Geregach spent two seasons playing for the NAHL's Johnstown Tomahawks, racking up 36 points (6g-30ast) in 77 games over the course of two seasons. He remained in his home state following his time as a Tomahawk, playing for Mercyhurst University, compiling 55 points (14g-41ast) in 117 games over four seasons prior to turning professional with the Swamp Rabbits this past March.

-ALREADY WARMED UP: While this is the only preseason game for the Swamp Rabbits, the team has a handful of players that have participated in exhibitions during a lengthy training camp. Specifically, RYAN O'HARA, CAM HAUSINGER, KENTA ISOGAI, KEATON MASTRODONATO, and HUDSON SCHANDOR all suited up for the AHL affiliate Ontario Reign for at least one of their two preseason tussles. In the team's 5-2 win over Coachella Valley on October 2nd, O'Hara scored with an assist from Mastrodonato and Hausinger added a helper, and Isogai collected an asst in both contests, the other coming on October 5th against San Diego in a 3-2 win.

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, October 17 vs. Utah Grizzlies | 7:05 p.m. | Opening Night pres. by Bon Secours







