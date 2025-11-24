Cavallin Stops 40 as Mariners Snap Skid

Published on November 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory on Sunday afternoon against the Norfolk Admirals. A sellout crowd of 5,765 turned out to watch Luke Cavallin backstop the Mariners to victory with a 40 save effort.

The Mariners were able to net a pair of first period strikes to grab the early 2-0 lead, kickstarted by Owen Gallatin's first professional goal at 5:56. Sebastian Vidmar slid one across the zone to the rookie defenseman at the left circle for a shot up over the stick side of Norfolk netminder Logan Stein. Less than three minutes later, Lynden McCallum, coming down on a 2-on-1, ripped one past Stein to double the lead.

Norfolk pushed hard in the second and broke through with a goal from Marko Reifenberger at 8:45, slicing the Maine lead in half. Mariners forward Jacob Hudson flipped momentum with a goal at 14:34, coming up with a turnover and stepping into the top of the left circle to make it 3-1. In the final minute of the period, Tristan Thompson scored an impressive end-to-end goal during 4-on-4 to push the Maine lead to three.

In the third, Brooklyn Kalmikov added a fifth Mariners goal with a backhander out in front at 3:38, tying Cam Askew for the second most career goals in franchise history (47). Luke Cavallin was named the number one star of the game, stopping a season high 40 of 41 Norfolk shots. The Mariners now have points in six consecutive home games (4-0-2).

The Mariners (8-4-2-1) head back on the road, traveling to Norfolk next Friday and Saturday night for a pair of 7:05 PM faceoffs. The next home game is Saturday, December 6th against the Adirondack Thunder - the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings. The puck drops at 6:00 PM.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at

MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.