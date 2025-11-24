Komets Fall to Wichita 2-1
Published on November 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets hosted Wichita for the first time since the 2021 Kelly Playoffs on Sunday and fell 2-1 to the Thunder.
After a scoreless first period, the Thunder got the scoring going when Ryan Finnegan knocked the puck down out of mid-air past Komet goaltender Nathan Day to give Wichita the lead at 2:02. Late in the period, with both teams skating four on four, Finnegan struck again at 19:52 to make it a 2-0 game heading into the second intermission.
In the third period, captain Alex Aleardi scored his seventh goal of the season to pull the Komets within one at 10:43, with assists going to Austin Magera and Kirill Tyutyayev. The Komets were unable to complete the comeback as Wichita goaltender Matt Davis turned away 54 Komets shots to get the win.
