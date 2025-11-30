Fuel Win Shootout Thriller in Cameron's Record Breaking Game
Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night to close out their weekend. After forcing overtime for a second night in a row, The Fuel won 3-2 in a shootout. Additionally, Fuel captain Chris Cameron broke the franchise games played record by playing in his 255th game.
1ST PERIOD
Both teams had a lot of opportunities throughout the first period to score but the goaltenders stood strong in net and did not allow a goal.
At 18:43, Michael Marchesan took a cross checking penalty which put Toledo on a power play that would carry over into the second frame.
Shots were tied 6-6 in the first period.
2ND PERIOD
Indy killed off the rest of that penalty before Tyson Feist opened the scoring for the Fuel at 4:18. Owen Robinson and Jesse Tucker had the assists on that goal.
Toledo answered back soon after with a goal by Brendon Michaelian at 6:13.
Things remained calm for the rest of the period before time ran out.
The Walleye outshot Indy, 7-6 in the second period.
3RD PERIOD
Things got chippy to start the third period but both teams stayed out of the box.
At 4:41, Will Ennis scored his first professional goal to give the Fuel a 2-1 lead in the third period. Cody Laskosky and Sahil Panwar had the assists on that goal.
Toledo's Dylan Moulton took a slashing penalty at 7:54, giving Indy their first power play chance of the game.
At 15:29, Chris Cameron took a high sticking minor penalty. This gave Toledo a crucial power play late in the game. They capitalized quickly with a game-tying goal by Tanner Dickinson at 15:48.
The Walleye kept pressure on late in the period but the game was still tied 2-2 when time expired and for the second night in a row, they headed to overtime.
OVERTIME
Indy held possession for a majority of the overtime period but neither team scored, forcing a shootout.
With the game tied 2-2 and shots tied 25-25, Indy claimed the win after Sahil Panwar, Cody Laskosky, and Lee Lapid all scored while Mitch Lewandowski scored for Toledo but Brandon Hawkins did not.
