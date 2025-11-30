Stingrays Drop Slugfest against Solar Bears, 3-1

Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Kaden Bohlsen (left) vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Kaden Bohlsen (left) vs. the Orlando Solar Bears(South Carolina Stingrays)

ORLANDO, F.L. - The South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Orlando Solar Bears, 3-1, on Saturday evening at the Kia Center to begin a three-game road trip.

After a scoreless first 20 minutes in which neither team generated many chances, Orlando (3-12-0-0) opened the scoring in the 2nd period. On a quick breakout, Spencer Kersten beat South Carolina (11-7-0-0) netminder, Seth Eisele, over the shoulder to put the Solar Bears ahead, 1-0.

Eisele stopped 11 shots through the first two periods while the South Carolina offense pressured Orlando netminder, Jon Gillies, in the 2nd period. The Stingrays generated 12 shots in the middle frame, but Gillies kept the lead intact for Orlando heading to the 3rd period.

In the 3rd period, South Carolina found an answer. With just over 11 minutes remaining in regulation, Kaden Bohlsen wired home his fourth goal in his last four games on a shot from the near wall beating Gillies over the shoulder to tie the game at one.

Following Bohlsen's goal, the Solar Bears regained the lead nearly five minutes later. Tyler Drevitch was left alone in the slot, snapping home the go-ahead goal, putting Orlando ahead, 2-1, with 7:26 left in the 3rd. South Carolina looked for an equalizer, but with the Stingrays net empty with just over two minutes remaining, Kersten scored an empty-net goal to seal the win for Orlando, 3-1. Eisele stopped 21 shots on 23 attempts in the loss.

The Stingrays continue the road trip on Wednesday night against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

____

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, December 6, at 6:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Crews Chevrolet.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.