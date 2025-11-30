Grizzlies Win 3-2 Thriller on Lebster Game Winner

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got a game winning goal from Reed Lebster with 1:24 left in regulation as they defeated the Allen Americans 3-2 on Hispanic Heritage Night at Maverik Center.

Allen's Spencer Asuchak scored 10:34 into the contest. Allen led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play despite the fact Utah outshot Allen 15 to 7 for the first period and 45 to 22 for the night.

Utah's Colby Enns scored his first pro goal 9:34 into the second period to tie the game 1-1. Griffin Ness scored on an Allen turnover 11:02 in. Ness has 3 goals in his last two Saturday games. Allen tied it up 2-2 on a power play goal by Danny Katic 18:02 in. The score was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Lebster's game winner was scored on a rebound from a Neil Shea shot. Lebster leads Utah with 9 goals and 3 game winners on the season. Utah held on for the victory as their record goes to 8-8-2 on the season.

Utah goaltender Dylan Wells saved 20 of 22 as he earned his fourth win of the season. Allen's David Tendeck had a good game as he stopped 42 of 45.

3 stars

1. Reed Lebster (Utah) - GWG, +1, 4 shots.

2. Colby Enns (Utah) - 1 goal, +2, 4 shots.

3. Griffin Ness (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.







