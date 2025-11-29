Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Dyllan Gill to Orlando Solar Bears; Edmonton Oilers Reassign Connor Ungar to Orlando

Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today following the following transactions.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Dyllan Gill from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Edmonton Oilers of the NHL have reassigned goaltender Connor Ungar to the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Orlando Solar Bears have released goaltender Ethan Langenegger.

Gill, 21, has appeared in nine games this season for Orlando, scoring three points (1g-2a) and a plus-3 rating as well as two games with the Syracuse Crunch.

He skated in 24 games with the Crunch last season, scoring two goals and two assists. He also appeared in 27 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), scoring 24 points (6g-18a) and winning the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL Champions.

During his junior career, Gill appeared in 212 QMJHL games with Moncton and Rouyn-Noranda, tallying 113 points (21g-92a).

Gill was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 223rd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Ungar, 23, has appeared in six games this season with the Fort Wayne Komets and Greensboro Gargoyles, posting a 4-1-1 record with a 1.43 Goals Against Average and a 94.5 save percentage.

The 6-foot, 190-pound netminder played one season of college hockey for Brock University of USports, where he posted a 20-6-0 record during the 2023-24 season, earning the Clare Drake Award as USports Rookie of the Year, USports All-Rookie Honors, OUA Goaltender of the Year, and OUA First All-Star Team selection.

The Calgary, Alberta native spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League appearing in 87 games for Brandon, Red Deer, and Moose Jaw from 2018-2023. Ungar was 53-20-2 in that span with a 91.7 save percentage.







