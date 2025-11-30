Cyclones Fall to Nailers on Saturday Night
Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
WHEELING, W.V. - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 8-3, on Saturday night at the WesBanco Arena. A five-goal third period gave Wheeling the victory over Cincinnati in the first of back-to-back games.
Wheeling scored twice in the first period, with goals from Mike Posma and Scooter Brickey. Wheeling would take the lead into the second period, outshooting Cincinnati, 8-3, in the first period.
The Nailers would get one more to take a 3-0 lead off a goal from Craig Armstrong. Cincinnati fought back in the game, scoring twice in the second to make it a one-goal game. Ryan Kirwan scored his eighth of the season with assists from Ben King and Lincoln Griffin.
1:02 later, Cincinnati scored once again, with Gunnarwolfe Fontaine netting his fourth of the season to make it 3-2 heading into the final period. King would assist again, as well as Elijah Vilio on Cincinnati's second of the game.
Ryan Mahshie and Connor Lockhart scored again for Wheeling early in the third period to make 5-2. Ben King would score a power play goal to register his third point of the game. Wheeling would score three more to round out the scoring.
Cincinnati takes on Wheeling once again tomorrow night to close out the four-game week. Puck drop at the WesBanco Arena is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
