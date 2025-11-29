Simon Pinard Recalled by Hershey, Seth Eisele Returned on Loan by Hershey to Stingrays

Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Simon Pinard has been recalled by Hershey and goaltender Seth Eisele has been returned on loan by Hershey to South Carolina.

Pinard, 24, was loaned to South Carolina from Hershey on October 4 after signing with Hershey on August 14. In 17 games this season with South Carolina, the Drummondville, Quebec native has 15 points (6g, 9a). His nine assists and 15 points are both third on the Stingrays.

The 5-foot-10, 190 pound forward played in 63 games last season with the Tahoe Knight Monsters, logging 64 points (33g, 31a). His 33 goals last year were third most in the ECHL. The forward has played in 17 games in the American Hockey League, all with the Henderson Silver Knights, tallying an assist.

Eisele was recalled by Hershey on November 26 after starting the season with South Carolina. In four starts this season with the Stingrays, the netminder is 3-0-0 with a 3.38 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage. He last appeared for South Carolina on November 23 against the Atlanta Gladiators. The Lake Elmo, MN native stopped 22 shots on 24 attempts for his third straight win of the season. Eisele is 35-22-10-1 in his ECHL career with a 2.41 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.

The Stingrays return to action tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

____

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, December 6, at 6:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Crews Chevrolet.







ECHL Stories from November 29, 2025

Simon Pinard Recalled by Hershey, Seth Eisele Returned on Loan by Hershey to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.