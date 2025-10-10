College Packs Now on Sale for Bison Hockey

Published on October 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today that special edition college packs are now on sale for the 2025-26 season.

The exclusive ticket package includes one ticket and co-branded hat for students enrolled at Heartland Community College, Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University.

In addition, students can take advantage of free transportation to and from Grossinger Motors Arena on the Connect Transit Green Route with a valid student ID.

The dates available to purchase the pack are Union Night on Friday November 14, Healthcare Appreciation Night on Friday, January 23, and Hockey Fights Cancer/Pink in the Rink Night on Friday, March 20.

All three games to choose from are 309 Nights, which feature $3 Busch Light cans, sodas or waters, free popcorn and two slices of pizza or a specialty T-shirt for $9.

Any student with a valid .edu domain email address can purchase this plan at $20 by visiting bloomingtonbisonhockey.com/tickets/college-pack. Call 910-965-HERD or visit ticketmaster.com today to purchase tickets for all 36 Bison home games during the 2025-26 season.







ECHL Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.