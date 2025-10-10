Score Big on Travel: $20 Hotel Credit for ECHL Fans

Published on October 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







As the action heats up on the ice, HotelPlanner and the team at ECHL are giving fans something extra to cheer about! You'll receive $20 in hotel credit to use on your next stay. Whether you're traveling to see your team on the road or planning a personal getaway, you'll save more every time. Don't sit in the penalty box - click below to collect your $20 and start planning your winning trip!

Travel Like a Pro

Every ECHL fan knows the thrill of supporting their team on the road. With HotelPlanner's extensive network of over 1 million+ hotels worldwide, you can follow your squad to any arena while staying in comfort and style. From budget-friendly options near the rink to luxury hotels in downtown districts, we've got accommodations to match every fan's game plan.

Book individual stays with confidence knowing you're getting competitive rates, flexible cancellation policies, and 24/7 customer support. Because the best victories happen both on the ice and in finding the perfect place to rest after the final buzzer.

Power Play on Group Stays

Whether you're organizing a hockey road trip, a tournament, or just traveling with fellow fans, HotelPlanner makes group travel a breeze. With special rates on group hotel blocks, everyone saves - and everyone stays together. No more chasing separate bookings or scrambling for last-minute rooms. Get your group block set up in just a few clicks and make your next hockey adventure a team victory, on and off the ice.







