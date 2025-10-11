Railers Fall Short in 4-2 Preseason Loss to Mariners

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (0-1-0-0) fell to the Maine Mariners (1-0-0-0) 4-2 in their first of two match-ups of the 2025-26 preseason series on Friday night at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The second meeting will take place on Saturday, October 11th at 6:00 p.m. EDT at the Harold Alfond Forum in Biddeford, ME.

The Mariners struck first in the game with a power-play goal at 11:40. Left wing Ty Cheveldayoff (1st) assisted by right defensemen Cooper Jones and Ryan Orgel, tipped it past Railers' goaltender Henrik Tikkanen for the goal. Tikkanen put on a strong first-period performance despite the goal, managing to hold off 16 shots from Maine.

The Railers came back strong in the second with an offensive push to battle back against the Mariners 1-0 lead. Anthony Callin (1st) managed to get hold of the puck and score, getting the first point for the second period and the first of the game for Worcester. Assisted by his brother Drew Callin and TJ Walsh at 9:23, the goal brought the game's new score up to 1-1. The Railers and the Mariners went back and forth for a stretch in the second, with neither team able to get a puck past the goalies on either side. The Mariners' Zack Jones (1st) broke the stalemate, closing the second period with a goal to erase the one all tie with an assist from left wing Jacob Hudson, making it 2-1 heading into the third.

With the Mariners in the lead coming to the third, all eyes were on Worcester to even the score once again. Although attempts were made, Maine's defense handled most of the action. Mariners' Linus Hemstrom (1st) sunk a goal early on in the period at 5:47, to give Maine an even larger gap. With the Railers fighting to even the score again, Anthony Callin (2nd) swooped in with a one-timer from the left faceoff dot, assisted once again by his brother Drew Callin and defenseman Anthony Hora to make it 3-2. The Railers spent the remainder of the game chasing a trailing score. The Mariners defensemen Cooper Jones (1st) finished a one-timer himself at 13:39, and although Worcester would work to offensively to retaliate, Maine skated away with a victory by a final score of 4-2.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Ryan Orgel (0-2-2, +1, 2 shots) 2nd Star: Zack Jones (1-1-2, +2, 3 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Callin (2-0-2, +1, 5 shots)... Final shots were 31-24 in favor of Maine... Ethan Pearson made 22 saves on 24 shots for Maine...Henrik Tikkanen made 27 saves on 31 shots for Worcester while Tristan Lennox served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-4 on power plays while Maine went 1-for-3...

