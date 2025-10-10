Icemen Edge Ghost Pirates in Preseason Opener

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Craig Martin scored a power play goal and the game-winning goal in the overtime shootout to lead the Jacksonville Icemen to a 3-2 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates in the preseason opener Thursday night at the Community First Igloo.

Icemen struck first, taking advantage of a turnover by Savannah goaltender Evan Cormier who played the puck the puck at the circle, but lost it following an aggressive play by Garrett Van Wyhe. Van Wyhe stole the puck away and centered it in front to Patrick Bajkov who slammed the puck into the wide-open net to give the Icemen the 1-0 lead.

That score held all the way until five-minute mark of the third period, when the Icemen utilized a 4-on-3 power play goal to build on their lead. Craig Martin carved a shot high into the Savannah net to put the Icemen in front by two.

Just 33 seconds later, Savannah got on the board following a successful one-timer by Zach Krajnik to put the game at 2-1.

In the waning moments of regulation, the Ghost Pirates netted the equalizer on a rebound tally from Ethan Szmagaj. The goal eventually forced overtime, and despite a 6-0 shots on goal advantage for the Icemen in the extra session they were unable to put the game away.

In the shootout, Brandon Schultz scored in the opening round with some stick work. Martin sealed the game in the third round with a goal to secure the Icemen's 3-2 victory.

The Icemen will close out their preseason slate on Friday against the Greensboro Gargoyles at the Community First Igloo.







