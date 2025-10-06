Icemen Bolster Blue Line with the Addition of John Spetz

Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender John Spetz for the 2025-26 season.

Spetz, 24, joins the Icemen after posting 13 points (1g, 12a) in his senior year at the University of Connecticut last season. The 5-10, 195-pound blue liner totaled 60 points (12g, 48a) during hhis five collegiate seasons with the Huskies from 2020-2025.

Prior to his college career, the Oak Ridge, New Jersey resident totaled 78 points during his three seasons with the Chicago Steel of USHL.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Dominic Basse (G)

Cameron Rowe (G)

Adrien Beraldo (D)

Jaden Condotta (D)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Taos Jordan (D)

John Spetz (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Patrick Bajkov (F)

Christopher Brown (F)

MacAuley Carson (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Bennett MacArthur (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Brandon Schultz (F)

Ashton Stockie (F)

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







