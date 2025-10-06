8 Rocket Players Join the Lions

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Eight players who were released from the Laval Rocket's training camp, in the American Hockey League, are joining the Trois-Rivières Lions. They will take part in the team's training camp, which begins tomorrow, Tuesday, October 7, at Colisée Vidéotron.

Forwards Will Dineen, Egor Goriunov, Mark Estapa and Israel Mianscum, defensemen Charles Martin and Wyatt McLeod, along with goaltenders Hunter Jones and Benjamin Gaudreau, are all heading to Trois-Rivières. Among them, Jones, Mianscum and McLeod were part of the lineup on June 7 when the Lions captured the Kelly Cup. Of this group, only McLeod holds a one-way contract with the Lions.

For Dineen, son of former NHL coach Kevin Dineen, as well as for Goriunov and Estapa, this will mark their first experience in the ECHL. Dineen and Estapa played in the NCAA last season before joining the Rocket late in the year, while Goriunov wrapped up his junior career in the QMJHL. In 54 games with Blainville-Boisbriand and Charlottetown, he recorded a total of 69 points.

Charles Martin, meanwhile, is entering his third full professional season. Since the start of his career, he has played roughly 100 games with the Rapid City Rush, an ECHL team affiliated with the Calgary Flames that, like the Lions, is owned by the Spire Sports Group.

As for Benjamin Gaudreau, he is entering his second professional season. A former third-round pick of the San Jose Sharks, the goaltender appeared in 43 games last year with the Indy Fuel, the ECHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, finishing the season with a record of 21 wins, 16 regulation losses and six overtime defeats.

It should also be noted that Jacob Dion, who holds a one-way contract with the Lions, remains within the Rocket organization.







