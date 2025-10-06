Komets Open 74th Training Camp

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced the opening of their 74th training camp today. With ice renovations continuing at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, all practices will be held at the Parkview SportOne Ice House and will be open to the public. The roster consists of 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Training camp roster

Forwards: Josh Groll, Blake Murray, Max Patterson, Anthony Petruzzelli, Brandon McNally, Jack Gorniak, Austin Magera, Matt Miller, Dillon Hamaliuk, Zach Jordan, Nick Deakin-Poot, Alex Aleardi, Kirill Tyutyayev

Defensemen: Dustyn McFaul, Dru Krebs, Owen Gallatin, Matt Murphy, Jake Willets, Tyler Inamoto, Harrison Rees, Jalen Smereck

Goaltenders: Henry Graham, Dylan Ernst

Note: Forward Paxton Leroux has been released and defenseman Grant Gabriele has been suspended by the team.

"This is going be a very competitve camp," said head coach Jesse Kallechy. "There are spots open at every postion, so I expect to get the best from everyone when we hit the ice."

To start training camp, the Komets will be without forwards Josh Groll, Dillon Hamaliuk, Austin Magera, and defenseman Tyler Inamoto and Dru Krebs, who are participating in Bakersfield's AHL training camp.

Week 1 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Monday, October 6: 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 7: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m

Wednesday, October 8: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 9: 10:30 a.m-11:30 a.m.

Friday, October 10: 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

The Komets will play their only exhibition game at Trine University on Sunday, October 12, at 2:00 p.m., against Iowa.

