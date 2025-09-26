Komets Announce Promotional Schedule for the 2025-26 Season

Published on September 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The 74th Season of Komet Hockey is just around the corner! Many fan-favorite promotions return, including Military Appreciation Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Ugly Sweater Nights, and more! Take advantage of special ticket offers throughout the season and make your plans now for a night out in The Jungle this winter! Don't miss the Komets Home Opening Weekend on November 21, 22, and 23, after an 11-game road trip to start the season.

PROMO SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE FOLLOWING THEME NIGHTS:

Opening Weekend - Presented by Fan Cave Tickets

Friday, November 21 - Magnet Schedule Giveaway (courtesy of 3Rivers)

Saturday, November 22 - NEON Night + Glow Wand Giveaway

Sunday, November 23 - Blackout Night

Military Appreciation Night* - Sunday, December 7 - presented by All-American Stores

Bob Chase Memorial Game* - Thanksgiving Night - Thursday, November 27 - presented by Aunt Millie's

Teddy Bear Toss - Friday, December 12 - presented by OmniSource

Ugly Christmas Sweaters * - Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20 - presented by Tredway Pools Plus

New Year's Eve Bash - Wednesday, December 31

Deaf Awareness Night - Friday, January 9 - presented by DeafLink

MLK Night* - Saturday, January 17 - presented by CareSource

Luau Night - Saturday, January 31 - presented by Crazy Pinz

Komets Fight Cancer* - Friday, February 27 - presented by Graber Roofing & Gutters

Princess Night - Saturday, March 28

Mental Health Awareness Nights - Presented by RemedyLIVE | 11/30, 12/27, 2/1, 3/11, 4/4

Post-Game Skate - Bring your skates and go out on the ice after the game with the team | 11/23, 11/30, 12/7, 12/28, 1/11, 2/1, 3/8. 3/15

Neon Nights presented by the National Kidney Foundation - Starting November 22 and select nights throughout the season | 11/22, 12/13, 12/27, 1/16, 2/7, 3/27

Blackout Nights - Starting November 23, and select nights throughout the season | 11/23, 12/12, 12/31, 2/28, 4/10

*Specialty Jersey Nights

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESE GREAT TICKET OFFERS!

Marathon Fill-up Card Nights: Filling up 3 times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game.

Marathon Awards Wednesdays: Download the Marathon Rewards App and show it at the Coliseum Ticket Office for a special exclusive BOGO offer on tickets to any 2025-26 Komets Regular Season Wednesday Night Home Game!

Meijer Family Nights: All Sunday home games are Meijer Family Nights! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game! (no post-game skate on April 13)

Kids Seat FREE Nights: At select games, receive a FREE Kids ticket with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Seven home games to choose from: SAT 11/22, SAT 12/13, FRI 12/26, FRI 1/16, FRI 2/13, FRI 2/27, FRI 4/03

ENT Nosebleeds Ticket Discount: Watch the Komets for just $10! Tickets in the 600 Level are available at a discounted rate with the FanSaves App!

All-American Stores Military Discount: Active-Duty Military can buy one full-price adult ticket and receive a 2nd of equal/lesser value FREE!

3Rivers FCU Report Card Nights: On December 28, and March 28, "A" students can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of 3Rivers Federal Credit Union!

3Rivers FCU Member Discount Nights: All Sunday and Wednesday games | BOGO Tickets (limit up to 2 free, not valid in Lower Arena) by showing your 3Rivers Federal Credit Union Card!

OmniSource Unused Season Ticket Recycling: Season Ticket Holders can redeem any unused season tickets for additional tickets to select games: FRI 12/12, SAT 12/27, SUN 02/01, WED 03/11, WED 04/01, SUN 04/12

Scout Nights: Scout Members and their families can receive a special discounted ticket AND a Free Scout Patch! Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, March 15

3Rivers FCU Kids Club Nights - Join the Komets Kids Club and receive a FREE Ticket to select Komets games this season! SUN 11/30, FRI 12/19, SAT 01/17, FRI 02/27, SUN 03/15, FRI 04/10

PHP Purple Card Nights - $5 Off Adults, $3 Off Students, and Kids FREE with your PHP Membership Card! SUN 11/23, SUN 12/28, SUN 01/11, SAT 02/07, WED 03/11, SUN 04/04

Single-game tickets go ON SALE AT 10 A.M. ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29! Tickets can be purchased in person at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com/Komets.







