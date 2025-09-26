Bison Sign Forward Daniel Tedesco

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach Phillip Barski announced today that the team has signed forward Daniel Tedesco to an ECHL standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Tedesco, 31, has a track record of both team and individual success over his last nine seasons of professional and international hockey. Last season, he won a World Championship (D1A) Silver Medal with Top Player on Team award honors for the Italian national team and registered 43 points (11g, 32a) in 52 games with the EIHL's Guildford Flames.

Over the last three years, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound winger played in 157 EIHL games and tabbed 170 points (62g, 108a) with the Flames and Belfast Giants. He earned his spot on the EIHL All-Star First Team and won a World Championship (D1A) Bronze Medal in 2022-23.

From Maple, Ontario, and of Italian heritage, Tedesco attended St. Cloud State University and won an NCHC Championship in his junior year. The 2017-18 campaign was his first professional season as he skated in 22 ECHL games and 21 SPHL games before heading to Italy for the next four years.

In his first season overseas, Tedesco scored 44 points (24g, 20a) in just 22 games, leading his team in points. He also posted 19 more points in 14 playoff games en route to winning the Italy2 league and capturing an Italian Cup Championship. In 2021-22 he led the AlpsHL with 68 points (24g, 44a) in 39 games and joined the Italian national team following that season.

