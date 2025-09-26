Icemen Add Size in Net with the Addition of Goaltender Dominic Basse

Published on September 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Dominic Basse for the 2025-26 season.

Basse, 24, joins the Icemen after finishing his collegiate career last season. Standing at 6-6, 197-pounds, Basse brings good size in goal for the Icemen.

Basse played at St. Lawrence University last season and had stops at St. Cloud State (2022-2024) and Colorado College (2020-2022). Basse posted a 34-46-8 record, with seven shutouts, a 2.97 goals-against average and a 0.900 save percentage during his five collegiate seasons.

The Alexandria, Virginia resident was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Dominic Basse (G)

Cameron Rowe (G)

Adrien Beraldo (D)

Jaden Condotta (D)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Taos Jordan (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Patrick Bajkov (F)

Christopher Brown (F)

MacAuley Carson (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Bennett MacArthur (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Brandon Schultz (F)

Ashton Stockie (F)

