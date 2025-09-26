Nine Royals to Attend Phantoms 2025-26 Training Camp

Published on September 26, 2025

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that nine players signed to the club's 2025-26 roster, received tryout invites to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2025-26 Training Camp.

Royals Invited to Phantoms Training Camp (signed contract with REA - pro season):

Jacob Frasca, F (signed SPC 7/29 - 2nd pro season)

Jordan Frasca, F (signed SPC 7/29 - 4th pro season)

Artem Kulakov, D (signed SPC 8/29 - 3rd pro season)

Jeremy Michel, F (signed SPC 8/7 - 1st pro season)

*Connor McMenamin, F (re-signed SPC 7/10 - 2nd pro season)

Yvan Mongo, F (re-signed SPC 8/14 - 4th pro season)

Jack Page, D (signed SPC 8/12 - 1st pro season)

*Vinnie Purpura, G (re-signed SPC 8/28 - 3rd pro season)

Vincent Sevigny, D (signed 9/2 SPC - 4th pro season)

*Second-straight year attending Phantoms Training Camp

The Phantoms Training Camp roster also includes five former Royals who appeared with the club in previous seasons.

Former Royals attending Phantoms Training Camp (season(s) with Reading):

Nick Capone, F (2024-25)

Emile Chouinard, D (2024-25)

Sawyer Boulton, F (2024-25)

Keith Petruzzelli, G (2024-25)

Zayde Wisdom, F (2022-23)

Lehigh Valley's Training Camp begins on Sunday, September 28th.

The Phantoms play their first preseason game with multiple contracted Royals expected to be in the lineup against the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, October 1st (7:00 PM) at GIANT Center. Lehigh Valley will also host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in preseason action on Saturday, October 4th (7:05 PM) at PPL Center before concluding the preseason schedule at home against Hershey on Sunday, October 5th (3:05 PM).

Reading's Training Camp begins on Monday, October 6th - Stay tuned for information about Open Public Training Camp practices at Santander Arena. Follow @Reading Royals on X, Facebook and Instagram for all updates.

