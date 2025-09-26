Americans Open Training Camp Next Friday

Published on September 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the team will open training camp one week from today, on Friday, October 3rd at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

This will be training camp number 17 for the Allen Americans, who joined the ECHL in 2014-2015 season, after four previous years in the now defunct Central Hockey League.

The excitement of this season is the return of Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, the winningest Head Coach in Allen Americans history, and the winningest US born hockey coach of all time.

"I'm really excited to get things going" noted Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson. "We are loaded with size, speed, and proven talent."

Some of those newly signed talents include names like Thomas Caron and Kevin Spinozzi just to name a few.

The Americans will play a pair of preseason games against the Tulsa Oilers, with the lone game in DFW coming on October 9th at NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County.

The home opener will be on Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.