Americans Continue to Build Strong Roster

Published on September 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Sam Sedley with the Reading Royals

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Sam Sedley for the 2025-2026 season.

"Sam Sedley is an elite right-shot offensive defenseman that we expect Les Lancaster type production from" noted Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Our defense is extremely skilled, and we anticipate being a high- flying unit out of our zone with a four-man attack."

The 6-foot-1 and 195-pound defenseman joins the Americans for his sophomore season of professional hockey after playing in 62 games last year with the Reading Royals (7 goals and 30 assists for 37 points).

The native of Stratford, Ontario played his junior hockey with Owen Sound, of the Ontario Hockey League. Over his four seasons at Owen Sound, he put up 168 points in 236 games. He finished third on the team in scoring in 2023-2024, with 63 points in 64 games.

Sam Sedley played in two American Hockey League games last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He turned 22-years old on June 8th.

Sam Sedley joins a roster of announced players for the upcoming season that includes Orca Wiesblatt Andre Anania Carter Savoie, Jackson Decker, Harrison Blaisdell, Hudson Wilson, Quinn Warmuth, Michael Gildon, Brayden Watts, Colton Hargrove, Spencer Asuchak, Thomas Caron, Brad Morrison, Matt Register, Kevin Spinozzi, Anthony Costantini, and Marco Costantini.

The Americans open the regular season on the road in Wichita on Saturday, October 18th. Home Opening Weekend is October 24th and 25th when the Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Allen Americans will play two preseason games in October. Thursday, October 9th against the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, and Saturday October 11th in Tulsa.

