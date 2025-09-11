Rush Add to Hockey Operations, Hire Austin Washkurak

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday the team has rounded out its hockey operations staff with the hiring of Austin Washkurak. Washkurak will serve the role of Video Coach/Operations for the 2025-26 season, a new position in the Rush organization.

Washkurak brings three years of experience at the major junior level, having served as Video Coach of the OHL's Oshawa Generals from 2022-24 and helping guide the Generals to the Ontario Hockey League Finals in 2024. He joined the Oshawa organization as an Office Administrator for the 2021-22 season before being promoted to Video Coach.

"I am very excited for this opportunity," said Washkurak. "It's a new opportunity and a different one for me, plus it's a step up from junior hockey. I'm excited to get going and looking forward to the new season."

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Washkurak played four years of Division III hockey at SUNY-Canton in Upstate New York as a goaltender. He also spent four seasons in the OJHL.

In his new role, Washkurak will break down game and pre-scout video, tag video during live games to show between periods, and utilize analytics. He will also assist with team operations and team services.

"We are pleased to expand our hockey operations staff and add Austin to the group," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "We're looking for Austin to bring his experience in junior hockey up to the professional level. This addition will help improve our coaching staff and our team as we move forward."

"Austin is a valued addition to our staff," said Peter Drikos, Rush Associate Coach. "His experience and expertise in video and team operations are second-to-none. We are happy to have him."

With Washurak joining the staff, the Rush have three coaches working full-time starting immediately.

