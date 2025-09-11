Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Franchise's First Defenseman, Rookie Artyom Borshyov

Published on September 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Artyom Borshyov for the 2025-26 season.

Borshyov, 25, arrives in Greensboro after completing a four-year collegiate career that included standout defensive work at Lake Superior State University in the CCHA followed by a final season at Lindenwood. Over 149 NCAA games, he recorded 5 goals and 13 assists, showing steady growth in his play from freshman through senior years, with impressive shot blocking and strong positional awareness. During the 2024-25 campaign, he appeared in 32 games for Lindenwood, adding 4 points (2G, 2A) and ranking third on the team in blocked shots.

A native of Vitebsk, Belarus, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound defenseman transitioned to the pro ranks late in the 2024-25 season, skating in 15 games with the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL. Known for his size, mobility, and disciplined defensive coverage, he adds physical presence and reliable zone defense to the Gargoyles' blue line.

"Artyom is a steady stay-at-home defenseman who makes a strong first pass and allows us to transition quickly out of our own end," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He brings leadership that I saw first hand in Rapid City to finish last season, and we believe his presence on the back end will make an immediate impact as we establish our identity in year one."

"Greensboro is an exciting place and I'm grateful for the chance to continue growing my game with the Gargoyles," said Borshyov. "I'm ready to bring physicality, discipline, and compete hard every night. I've heard great things about the fans and organization and I can't wait to get started."

Borshyov adds to the list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Colton Leiter (F)

Ethan Leyh (F)

Ryan Richardson (F)

Zach Faremouth (F)

Jordan Biro (F)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale. Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







