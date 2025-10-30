Gargoyles Announce Partnership with Local McDonald's Owner/Operators & Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







Greensboro, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles announced a new partnership with local McDonald's owner/operators of the Triad and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad, uniting community-driven organizations with a shared belief that family always comes first.

The collaboration will feature specialty Gargoyles warm up jerseys collaborating the Triad's newest hockey team with McDonald's signature colors. Fans can look forward to community events and in-game initiatives throughout the season celebrating the partnership with a "we win, you win" mindset featuring the McNugget Minute and Hashbrown for Hat Tricks specials. At the conclusion of the year, each team-worn jersey will be auctioned off, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad, to help families stay close when care matters most.

"The Greensboro Gargoyles were built on the idea that family comes first across the entire community. Partnering with our local McDonald's owner/operators and the Ronald McDonaldHouse Charities within the Piedmont Triad allows us to extend that mission beyond hockey. Together, we're creating moments of comfort and connection for families when they need it most. This partnership represents what the Gargoyle brand stands for: heart, unity, and taking care of our family," said Andy Kaufmann, Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO & Owner

"As the forever and founding partner of Ronald McDonaldHouse Charities, we're proud to extend our partnership with both RMHC and the Greensboro Gargoyles in this win-win collaboration. We're excited for the Gargoyles' upcoming inaugural season and thrilled to support the team as local McDonald's owner/operators and as a brand," shared the local McDonald's Owner/Operators of the Triad.

The Gargoyles are back in action, continuing their inaugural season on November 6, 7, & 8th as they host the Wheeling Nailers at First Horizon Coliseum. Full, group, and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.