Ricketts Scores in Utah's 3-1 Home Loss

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - Jack Ricketts scored the lone goal for the Utah Grizzlies in a 3-1 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Jacksonville's Dalton Duhart scored unassisted 10:49 into the contest. A few minutes later Peter Tischke scored a power play goal from the high slot 14:03 in. The Icemen led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play. Neither team scored in the second period as Utah outshot Jacksonville 10 to 3.

Jack Ricketts got Utah on the board 7:58 into the third period. It's Ricketts third goal of the season. Neil Shea got his fourth assist of the campaign. Just 26 seconds later Jacksonville responded as Chris Grando scored from the left wing to complete the scoring.

Icemen goaltender Scott Ratzlaff stopped 32 of 33 as his record goes to 3-0 on the season. Utah's Dryden McKay stopped 20 of 23.

Jacksonville was 1 for 2 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 4.

The series continues on Thursday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Peter Tischke (Jacksonville) - 1 goal.

2. Scott Ratzlaff (Jacksonville) - 32 of 33 saves.

3. Jack Ricketts (Utah) - 1 goal.







