Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Hosts Jacksonville in Second Game of Series

Jacksonville Icemen (4-1, 8 points, .800 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (2-3-1, 5 points, .417 point %)

Date: October 30, 2025 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308164-2025-jacksonville-icemen-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: October 31, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Today's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Icemen. Utah is 0-6 all-time vs Jacksonville. Utah's Jack Ricketts has 3 goals in his last 5 games. Tyler Gratton has a point in three of his last 4 games. Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 4 assists in 3 games this season.

2019-2020 Utah defenseman Peter Tischke is on the Icemen roster. Tischke had 4 goals and 11 assists in 53 games with Utah during his rookie season. Tischke scored a power play goal for Jacksonville on October 29 vs Utah.

Games This Week

October 29, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

October 31, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Kovacevic and Weinstein Make Pro Debuts

On Wednesday night forward Rilen Kovacevic and Saige Weinstein each made their professional debuts. Kovacevic had 2 shots on goal and Weinstein had 1 shot. Weinstein is 20 years old from Edmonton, Alberta. He played with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs from 2020-2025. He has an NHL contract with the Colorado Avalanche as he is in the first of a three-year NHL Entry Contract. Weinstein appeared in 249 games with Spokane, scoring 18 goals and 66 assists. He was third on the 2024-25 Spokane club with a +38 rating.

Kovacevic played in the WHL for four seasons, scoring 128 points, 59 goals and 69 assists in 225 games. He played with Kelowna, Edmonton, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert of the WHL. Kovacevic helped lead Moose Jaw to a WHL Championship during the 2023-24 campaign. He scored 4 goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games in 2024.

Timofeyev Made Grizzlies Debut

Stepan Timofeyev made his Grizzlies debut on Wednesday night, wearing number 10. In 164 career ECHL games he has 54 goals and 81 assists.

Dylan Wells Named Goaltender of the Week

Dylan Wells of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 20-26. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor. Wells stopped all 46 shots he faced in a 5-0 win at Idaho on Friday. Under contract to Tucson of the American Hockey League, Wells is 1-0-1 in two appearances this season with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 107 career ECHL games with Utah, Allen, Idaho, Norfolk and Wichita, posting an overall record of 50-42-9 with two shutouts, a 3.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. Additionally, he is 29-26-7 in 70 career AHL outings with Tucson, Texas, Rockford, Chicago and Bakersfield, while also seeing action in one career NHL game with Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Wells appeared in 162 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League, posting an overall record of 69-73-12 with two shutouts, a 3.65 goals-against average and a save percentage.

It's the first time a Grizzlies goaltender has earned the Goaltender of the Week award since Garrett Metcalf won it for October 19-22, 2023 after he stopped all 35 Tulsa shots in a Utah 1-0 win on October 22, 2023. The last Grizzlies shutout by a goaltender was on December 31, 2023 when Dante Gianuzzi stopped all 32 Tulsa shots in a Utah 1-0 win.

Grizzlies Player Notes

John Gelatt scored his first pro goal on October 25. Gelatt is the third Grizzlies player to score his first pro goal this season (Christian Felton, Jack Ricketts).

Tyler Gratton has a point in 3 of his last 4 games. He has 1 goal and 3 assists in 6 games this season. Gratton was named Grizzlies captain on October 24.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 4 assists in 23 games with Utah.

Reed Lebster has 4 goals and 1 assist in his last 3 games. Lebster is tied for fifth in the league with 4 goals. Lebster tied a career high with 4 points on October 24 (3 goals, 1 assist). Lebster leads Utah with a +3 rating.

Dryden McKay is 5th in the league with 105 saves.

Jack Ricketts has a goal in three of his last 5 games. Ricketts scored 66 goals in five NCAA seasons and 55 goals in his last three college seasons.

Luc Salem is tied for third among all league defensemen with 17 shots on goal.

Dylan Wells stopped all 46 Idaho shots on October 24. Wells has saved 79 of 82 shots in two games this season (.963 Save %). Wells is the first goaltender since Garrett Metcalf (October 19-22, 2023) to be named ECHL goaltender of the week. Wells got Utah's first shutout since Dante Giannuzzi stopped all 32 shots vs Tulsa on December 31, 2023.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 18 for 20 on the penalty kill this season. Utah is outscoring opponents 11 to 8 on the road this season (4 games). Utah has a team save percentage of .925. Both of Utah's power play goals have been in 5 on 3 situations.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Scores First NHL Goal

Utah Grizzlies legend Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his first NHL goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their 5-2 win at Nashville. D'Astous was the number one star of the game as his third period goal 7:58 in turned out to be the game winner. D'Astous scored 26 goals in 53 games with Utah during the 2021-22 season and he broke a single season ECHL playoff record with 19 goals.

Tyler Gratton Named Grizzlies Captain, Shea, Manning, Ganske and Berg to Wear "A's"

Tyler Gratton is the new Utah Grizzlies captain. Gratton scored his first goal in a Utah uniform in the first period of a 5-0 victory at Idaho on October 24. Gratton is in his second season as a professional. He scored 20 goals for the Reading Royals in the 2024-25 campaign, which led the club. Gratton was the captain of the Arizona State University team in the 2023-24 season.

Luke Manning and Neil Shea each had the "A's" on their sweaters for the October 24th game at Idaho. Adam Berg and Noah Ganske will also wear letters for Utah this season.

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (14): Maxim Barbashev, Adam Berg, Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea, Stepan Timofeyev, Ty Voit.

Defenseman (8): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Garrett Pyke, Luc Salem, Saige Weinstein, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (2): Dryden McKay, Dylan Wells.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 2-3-1

Home record: 0-2

Road record: 2-1-1

Win percentage: .417

Standings Points: 5

Last 10: 2-3-1

Streak: 0-2

Goals per game: 2.33 (23rd) Goals for: 14

Goals against per game: 2.50 (11th) Goals Against: 15

Shots per game: 27.33 (24th) Total Shots: 164

Shots against per game: 33.17 (20th) Total Shots: 199

Power Play: 2 for 23 - 8.7 % (24th)

Penalty Kill: 18 for 20 - 90.0 % (7th)

Penalty Minutes: 55.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 1-0-1.

Opposition Scores First: 1-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 0-0-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-1

Attendance per game: 4,066.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (4)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Neil Shea (4)

Points: Lebster (5)

Plus/Minus: Reed Lebster (+3)

PIM: Tyler Gratton (13)

Power Play Points: Hansen-Bukata/Lebster (2)

Power Play Goals: Lebster (2)

Power Play Assists: Ganske/Hansen-Bukata (2)

Shots on Goal: Luc Salem (17)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (42.9 %) - Minimum 7 shots

Game Winning Goals: Tyler Gratton/Garrett Pyle (1)

Wins: Dryden McKay/Dylan Wells (1)

Save %: Wells (.963)

Goals Against Average: Wells (1.50)

Shutouts: Wells (1)

Multiple Point Games

Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Tyler Gratton, Reed Lebster, Garrett Pyke, Neil Shea

Utah Grizzlies Theme Nights for the 2025-26 Season

October 31, 2025 - Halloween.

November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups.

November 29, 2025 - Hispanic Heritage Night.

December 13, 2025 - Teddy Bear Toss.

December 27, 2025 - Community Night (Pregame Farmer's Market"

January 17, 2026 - Youth Sports Night.

January 31, 2026 - Guns N Hoses.

February 14, 2026 - Valentine's Day.

February 27th and 28th, 2026 - Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend.

March 14, 2026 - Military Night.

March 27, 2026 - Wild West Night.

April 4, 2026 - Star Wars Night.

April 11, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Night (Final Regular Season Game in Grizzlies History).

Ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







