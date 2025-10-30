Icemen Open Utah Trip with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Scott Ratzlaff made 32 saves as the Jacksonville Icemen (4-1) roared back into the win column with a 3-1 victory over the Utah Grizzlies (2-3-1) on Wednesday evening at the Maverick Center in West Valley City.

The Iceman struck first in the opening period as Dalton Duhart's first goal of the season at 10:49 in the 1st period. Duhart darted into the zone as he cut left-to-right before he fired a shot that went off the shoulder of Dryden McKay and into the net.

Peter Tischke potted his first of the season, a power play marker, to extend the lead to 2-0 at 14:03 in the first frame. Tishke rifled a shot from the point through traffic to beat McKay for a power play marker assisted by Patrick Baijkov and Brody Crane.

Jacksonville killed an extended five-on-three late in the opening stanza, with Ratzlaff making three shorthanded saves to stone the Grizzlies after Adrien Beraldo was sent to the box for roughing and Garrett Van Whye was called for tripping.

After outshooting the Grizzlies 12-10 and scoring twice, the Icemen were on their heels for much of the 2nd period, with the Grizzlies outshooting Jacksonville 10-3.

Jacksonville escaped the second stanza unscathed, but in the final frame, Jack Ricketts found the back of the net to make it a 2-1 hockey game at 7:58 of the 3rd period. Rickets split the defense and ripped one past Ratzlaff, with Neil Shea picking up the assist for Utah.

But 26 seconds later, Chris Grando fired back to retake the two-goal lead. Grando stepped into a shot at the left-wing circle after a strong effort from the captain, Christopher Brown, as well as Van Wyhe with both players picking up assists on the play.

Jacksonville is now 6-0 all-time against Utah and will look to make it seven in a row on Thursday night at the Maverick Center.







