Thunder Hold off Everblades for 2-1 Win

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Kyle Betts tests the Wichita Thunder

WICHITA, KS - The Florida Everblades' road dominance came to an end as they fell short 2-1 against the Wichita Thunder in their first-ever meeting in franchise history at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

The opening period saw no scoring, as Florida and Wichita traded chances and finished even with nine shots a side.

The Blades found the back of the net first in the second period after Reid Duke fired a shot from the top of the circle, capitalizing moments after Craig Needham won the face-off. Noah Beck brought the game back to an even score for the Thunder with only six and a half seconds left in the second.

The Thunder took their first lead of the night at 4:29 in the third, with a power play goal from Peter Bates on the blocker side. With the net empty, the Everblades added an extra attacker in a late push to even the score, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Despite outshooting the Thunder 30-23, the Everblades were unable to capitalize on their chances.

The Florida Everblades look to Friday, October 31, for an 8:05 p.m. puck drop as they look for redemption in a rematch against the Wichita Thunder at the INTRUST Bank Arena once again.

BLADES BITS

Florida has now played every team in the ECHL except the Bloomington Bison and Greensboro Gargoyles.

Jesse Lansdell led Florida with five shots on goal.

