Railers Create Sensory Friendly Environment for Autism Acceptance Game

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced the programming for their Autism Acceptance Day on November 9th, presented by Advocates. The game will feature a new sensory-friendly experience with a variety of modifications to game day operations to accommodate fans with increased sensitivities to auditory and visual stimuli. Leading up to puck drop, fans can purchase discounted kids' ticket prices presented by the MBTA Commuter Rail. The game kicks off at 3:05 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 9th, when the Railers face off against the Maine Mariners (Doors open at 2:00).

Changes to Game Day Operations

Throughout the evening, fans can expect several changes to game day operations to alleviate potential stimuli stressors that frequently occur during the regular season. These include:

No goal horn

No sudden "Make Some Noise" videos

Lowered music and microphone levels

Lights will remain on for the entirety of the game

No flashing or strobing lights

No mascot drum

Cool Down Zone

Fans are welcome to head to the Cool Down Zone, a designated room for those who may need a break at any point during the game. The decompression space can be found in the Railyard, located right outside the Coors Light Cold Zone. There will be activities and TVs available for fans to use, and everyone can enter and leave as they please.

$10 Kids Tickets - Presented by the MBTA Commuter Rail

Available for every Sunday game during the Worcester Railers 2025-26 season! For each adult ticket purchased, you'll be eligible to purchase one kids ticket for the low price of $10.

