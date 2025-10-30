Railers Receive Two Skaters from Bridgeport Islanders

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Jesse Pulkkinen & forward Jesse Nurmi have been re-assigned from the Bridgeport Islanders to Worcester by the New York Islanders. Additionally, defenseman Calle Odelius was re-assigned to the Bridgeport Islanders from Worcester by the New York Islanders.

Pulkkinen, 20, comes to Worcester for his first season in North America, having played hockey in Finland prior. He has 12 games of experience at the American Hockey League level with the Bridgeport Islanders between the end of the 2024-25 season and the 2025-26 season, amassing one assist and four penalty minutes. The 6'6", 220 lb defenseman, played in 67 games for JYP of Liiga, picking up 16 points (5G, 11A) to go with 50 penalty minutes.

The Laukaa, Finland native represented Finland at the 2024 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, recording three points (1G, 2A) in seven games played.

Nurmi, 20, arrives in Worcester for his first professional season in North America. Nurmi played in 58 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League where he tallied 31 points (9G, 22A) in 58 games played to go with ten penalty minutes and a +10 rating. Prior to coming to North America, the 5'11", 176 lb forward skated in 29 games for KooKoo of Liiga, picking up three points (0G, 3A) along with 2 penalty minutes.

The Valkeala, Finland native played for Finland at the 2025 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Ottawa, Canada, picking up five points (2G, 3A) in seven games played.

Odelius, 21, played in three games for Worcester to start the season. He is playing in his second professional season in North America. The 6'0", 192lb defenseman played in 62 games for the Bridgeport Islanders during the 2024-25 season, amassing 13 points (1G, 12A) along with 20 penalty minutes. Odelius is in the second year of his entry-level contract with the New York Islanders, having been drafted #65 overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

