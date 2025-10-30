Steelheads Down Knight Monsters 5-2 in Midweek Clash

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID. - The Idaho Steelheads (4-2-0-0) defeated the Tahoe Knight Monsters (3-3-0-0) 5-2 on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena for their first home win of the season. The two teams will meet again in Boise on Friday and Saturday to round out the three-game set.

Tahoe broke the ice at the 15:27 mark of the first period as Sloan Stanick netted his fifth goal of the season to put the Knight Monsters up 1-0. Mason Nevers then knotted the contest up 1-1 just two minutes later as he tipped home a Matt Anderson shot to tally his first goal of the season.

At 8:58 of the middle stanza, Robbie Holmes found Jake Boltmann at the top of the right circle for a power play goal to put the Steelheads ahead 2-1. The goal marked Boltmann's first in the ECHL and first as a pro.

In the third, Angus MacDonell fed Tommy Bergsland in the slot to extend the Idaho lead to 3-1 at 8:18 of the frame. Tahoe would respond exactly five minutes later after Sam Mayer's blast beat Nolan Maier short side to get the Knight Monsters back within one goal. The Steelheads would hold on at the end, however, as Brendan Hoffman scored two empty net goals within the final two minutes to secure a 5-2 win for Idaho.

Nolan Maier made 31 on 33 shots in the win for his league-leading fourth win, while Zane McIntyre made 34 saves on 37 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

Jake Boltmann (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 3 shots, first ECHL goal)

Nolan Maier (IDH, 31 saves, win)

Mason Nevers (IDH, 0-1-1, +2, 3 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.