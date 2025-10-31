Royals Sign Austen Swankler to SPC; Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Vincent Sevigny Signs PTO with Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Austen Swankler has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC). Additionally, goaltender Yaniv Perets has been recalled by Lehigh Valley form his loan to Reading, and defenseman Vincent Sevigny has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) with Lehigh Valley.

Swankler, 24, is entering his second professional season after registering 12 points (5g-7a) in 21 ECHL career games between Fort Wayne, Cincinnati and Iowa during the 2024-25 campaign. A native of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Swankler added 12 points (4g-8a) across 11 SPHL career games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to total 24 points (9g-15a) through 32 professional career games.

Prior to opening his pro career with Fort Wayne with a goal and two points in his debut on Oct. 18th, the 6'0", 185-pound, left-shot forward played three seasons in the NCAA between Bowling Green State University (2021-23) and Michigan Tech (2023-24) where he amassed 73 points (27g-46a) in 81 NCAA career games.

At Bowling Green State as a Sophomore in 2022-23, Swankler registered the most points (44) in a single-season by a Falcon since 2006 and scored in 19 consecutive games from Nov. 5-Feb. 3, which matched the NCAA's longest point streak since 2006 set by former Toledo Walleye Captain (2019-20, 2021-22) and 112-game NHLer T.J. Hensick, totaling 32 points during the span.

Additionally, Swankler has attended two NHL Development Camps (Nashville, 2022 & Vegas, 2023) and played one season with Reading assistant coach Wes Wolfe at the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (2019-20) where he finished fourth on the team in goals (18), assists (27), points (45) and penalty minutes (61). In that 2019-20 season, he was also teammates with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale and former Royals forward Brendan Hoffmann.

Perets, 25, has played in two games with Reading this season, going 1-0-1 with a 6.28 goals-against average and .814 save-percentage. A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets has posted an ECHL career 31-23-5 record, 2.93 GAA, .901 SV% and five shutouts between Norfolk (2023-24), Bloomington (2024-25) and Reading. In four AHL career games, all with the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, the 6'1", 181-pound, left-handed catching netminder went 1-2-1 with a 3.93 GAA and .846 SV%. Perets has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes in relief stopping seven of eight NHL career shots faced.

Prior to his pro career, Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023 as a sophomore. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman (1.17 GAA).

Sevigny, 24, recorded two points (1g-1a) and a +3 rating in two games played with the Royals to open his fourth professional season. A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Sevigny signed a PTO with the Hartford Wolf Pack prior to the start of Reading's season but did not appear in any games.

The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot blueliner has played in 91 career AHL games between the Bridgeport Islanders and Laval Rocket scoring 22 points (6g-16a) in his AHL career. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, Sevigny amassed 19 points (4g-15a) in 49 regular season games with the Lions before he added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games. Across 142 pro career regular season games, Sevigny has accumulated 43 points (11g-32a) between the AHL and ECHL.

Royals Upcoming:

Nov. 8 Home Opener: The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

