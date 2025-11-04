Preview: Royals vs. Lions, November 8th - Game 8/72

Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (5-1-1-0, 11 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8th at 7:00 p.m. against the Trois-Rivières Lions. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates), our Pre-Game Block Party from 4-6 p.m. on Penn St. and our Opening Night Glowstick Giveaway (first 1,500 fans).

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game eight of the regular season having won five of their last six games and a point earned in six of their seven games to open the season. Previously, Reading took four of a possible six points through a three-in-three weekend between two wins in Worcester of Friday, October 31st, 2-1, and Saturday, November 1st, 5-1, before suffering their lone regulation loss through seven games this season on Sunday, November 2nd at Maine, 5-1.

Forward Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals in assists (7) and points (9) while forwards Jordan Frasca, Brandon Saigeon, Carson Golder and Kyle Haskins tie for the team lead in goals (3).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Lions:

Trois-Rivières has opened their regular season 3-2-0-1, 7 points and enter game seven of their campaign having dropped their last two games in a three-in-three weekend series against the Greensboro Gargoyles. The Lions took three of a possible six points with their lone win earned in the series opener on Friday, October 31st, 6-3.

ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL), Trois-Rivières is led by third-year head coach Ron Choules (79-51-17). 2024-25 Trois-Rivières leading scorer Anthony Beauregard (25-42-67 in 67 GP) ties defenseman Darick Louis-Jean for the team-lead in points (6) while forward Isaac Dufort leads the Lions in goals (3).

- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







