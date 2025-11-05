Chicago Wolves Recall Ruslan Khazheyev to the AHL

Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles announced today that goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev has been recalled by their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

The 20-year-old has been a significant contributor this season for Greensboro, starting five of the Gargoyles' first seven games, and the staff is excited to see him take the next step in his development. In his most recent outing, he picked up his first win of the season in the Gargoyles' 5-2 road victory on Sunday against the Trois ¬âRivières Lions, stopping 33 of 35 shots for a stellar .943 save percentage in the contest.

Khazheyev has posted a .898 save percentage and 2.99 goals against average while headlining the crease for 301:14 time on ice. He was drafted by Carolina in the 5th Round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

"We're proud and excited for Ruslan. This is exactly what we want to see from all of our guys, players who come in every day, put in the work, and earn opportunities at the next level. He's been focused, steady, and a great teammate since day one, and we're thrilled to see him take this next step with Chicago."

The Gargoyles return home Thursday, November 6, to open a six-game homestand and three-game set against the Wheeling Nailers. Thursday's matchup celebrates the fans who've helped grow the game in the Carolinas with "336 Night," featuring $3 popcorn and nachos and $6 Bud Lights at First Horizon Coliseum. On Friday and Saturday, November 7 and 8, the Gargoyles will honor the nation's service members with Marvel Veterans Night, debuting a new set of premium jerseys. Don't miss any of the fun, get your tickets now at gargoyleshockey.com.







