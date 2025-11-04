Kansas City's Randl Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jack Randl of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 20-26.

Randl scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games against Tulsa last week.

The 25-year-old scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-1 win on Tuesday, tallied two goals in a 4-2 loss on Friday and dished out an assist in a 4-3 loss on Saturday.

A native of Carpentersville, Illinois, Randl has totaled 18 points (10g-8a) in 26 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Worcester while adding six points (1g-5a) in 31 career games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Randl recorded 94 points (45g-49a) in 160 career collegiate games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Michigan and 100 points (41g-59a) in 158 career games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Jack Randl, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.







