Icemen Goaltender Scott Ratzlaff Named ECHL Rookie of the Month
Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans are pleased to announce that goaltender Scott Ratzlaff has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.
Ratzlaff, who is under a National Hockey League contract with Buffalo, went 3-0-0 with a 1.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .966 in three appearances during the opening month of the ECHL season.
The 20-year-old stopped 38 of 39 shots in his pro debut in a 2-1 win on Oct. 18 at Greensboro, turned aside 42 shots in a 4-2 win at Greenville on Oct. 24 and made 32 saves in a 3-1 victory at Utah on Oct. 29.
Prior to turning pro, Ratzlaff saw action in 160 career games with Seattle of the Western Hockey League where he went 87-55-8 with eight shutouts, a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.
The Icemen's Opening Weekend is set for this Friday and Saturday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time for both games is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available via Tickemaster, at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com or by calling 904-602-7825.
