MacArthur Strikes Twice to Lead Icemnen to 3-2 Win in Utah Finale
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
Liam Coughlin scored his first of the season, the eventual game-winner, for the Icemen.
Jacksonville outshot Utah 40-29, the first time the Icemen outshot an opponent this season, but Grizzlies goaltender Dylan Wells made 37 saves on 40 shots.
Neil Shea opened the scoring to give Utah a 1-0 lead at 1:35 of the first frame. Shea fired a shot from the left wing dot that beat Bullion with Jack Ricketts picking up the assist.
Bennett MacArthur found the back of the net at 18:58 of the 1st period to tie it at 1-1. Matteo Constantini entered the zone, made a drop pass to Peter Bajkov, who found MacArthur on the back door for the equalizer.
MacArthur's goal came just 19 seconds after Reed Lebster was called for hooking.
MacArthur potted a power play marker, his second goal of the game and fourth of the season, to make it 2-1 Jacksonville with 12:55 remaining in the second stanza. Constantini split the defense and found a streaking MacArthur for a tap-in goal on the back door. Aidan Fulp picked up the secondary assist.
Liam Coughlin netted his first of the season to make it 3-1 at 4:40 of the 3rd period. Coughlin beat a sliding Wells with a one-time clapper with Dalton Duhart and Nathan Dunkley picking up assists on the play.
The Grizzlies pulled Wells in favor of an extra attacker later in the third stanza, and Bajkov was assessed a delay of game penalty.
Griffin Ness netted his first of the season at 18:45 of the final frame. Aiden Hansen-Bukata aka "AHB" fired a shot from the point that Ness redirected past Bullion with Rilen Kovacevic picking up the secondary assist for Utah.
Game Notes:
-Chris Grando made his return to the lineup after missing Thursday's 6-4 loss.
-Garrett Van Whye left the game with an injury.
-Peter Tischke missed his second straight game for Jacksonville.
-Adrien Beraldo was out of the lineup after getting nicked up on Thursday night.
Icemen will now face the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday at Enmarket Arena to close out the eight-game road swing to open the season. The Icemen's Opening Weekend at home is set for November 7th & 8th.
Written by Jack Ziskin
