Steelheads Defenseman Tommy Bergsland Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Tommy Bergsland has been recalled to the AHL's Texas Stars.

Bergsland, 24, is tied with Brendan Hoffman as the Steelheads leading scorer through the first six games of the season with seven points (2G, 5A). He scored his second ECHL goal in Idaho's 5-2 win over Tahoe on Wednesday and leads the Steelheads in plus/minus at +7.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman has been a standout among ECHL rookies in the early portion of the season, leading all rookies in points (7), assists (5), and plus/minus (+7). Bergsland's early season contributions also include two multi-point games, occurring on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, where he logged two assists in each game.

The Wayzata, MN native entered this season on an AHL contract with the Stars, inking his deal on July 17. He skated in six regular season games and five playoff games for Texas last season, registering an assist in Game One of the Central Division Semifinals against the Grand Rapids Griffins for his first professional point.

The move leaves the Steelheads with seven defensemen on their roster, and 25 players overall ahead of Friday's contest against Tahoe.







