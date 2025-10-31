Blades Look to Even Series against Wichita

WHO: Florida Everblades (2-3-0-0) vs. Wichita Thunder (2-0-1-1)

WHEN: 8:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena

WICHITA, KS - Following a 2-1 loss to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night, the Florida Everblades look to even the best-of-three road series when they face off again tonight, October 31, at 8:05 p.m.

The Blades opened the scoring Wednesday night when Reid Duke buried his first goal in an Everblades sweater, firing a quick shot off a faceoff win from Craig Needham. Wichita's Noah Beck responded late in the second period to even the score and the Thunder secured the victory with the eventual game-winner in the final frame.

Jesse Lansdell leads Florida with three goals, while Jordan Sambrook continues to pace the blue line with three assists for three points. For Wichita, Michal Stinil sits atop the scoresheet with two goals and two assists for four points, and his linemate Peter Bates also has four points after scoring Wednesday's game winner.

The Thunder's power play has been sharp to start the season, converting at a 31% rate with four goals on 13 opportunities, ranking sixth in the league. The Blades sit at 16% on the man advantage, scoring three times on 19 chances. The Blades hold the edge on the penalty kill, operating at 82% after successfully killing 14 of 17 opposing power plays. Wichita sits just behind at 79%, having stopped 11 of 14 chances.

Florida looks to bounce back tonight after suffering its first road loss of the season, a matchup that also marked the Thunder's first home win.







