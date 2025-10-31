Grizzlies Bite Back; Earn First Ever Win over Jacksonville

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Danny Dzhaniyev scored his first professional goal and added two more to complete the hat-trick as the Utah Grizzlies (3-3-1) secured their first ever win over the Jacksonville Icemen (4-2) by a final score of 6-4.

Jacksonville was without Chris Grando and Peter Tischke, two key players, in Thursday night's loss.

Grizzlies netminder Dylan Wells made 19 saves on 23 shots. The former fifth round pick, who has played in the ECHL, AHL, and NHL, is the first goalie in franchise history to defeat Jacksonville.

Cameron Rowe made 25 saves on 31 shots for the Icemen.

Peter Baijkov scored his first of the season for Jacksonville at 6:14 of the opening stanza. Baijkov redirected a shot from the point by Supryka and Matteo Constantini picked up an assist.

Ryan Lebster netted his fifth of the season for Utah at 8:42 in the 1st period. Lebster beat Rowe on a shot from the back door that was assisted by Colby Enns and Grizzlies captain Tyler Gratton.

A hooking penalty by Nathan Dunkley sent the Grizzlies to the power play, and after failing to capitalize on a five on three opportunity Wednesday night, the Grizzlies made no mistake.

Neil Shea potted a power-play marker, his first tally of the season, at 14:35 of the first frame to give Utah their first lead of the series. Snea sniped stick side high from the top of the left wing circle with Garrett Pyke garnering an assist for Utah.

Just over a minute later, Matteo Constanti responded with his second of the season to tie the game at two apiece at 15:27 of the 1st period. Constanti fired an off-angle shot from the left wing wall that tricked past Wells.

The Grizzlies took a 3-2 lead behind a goal from Dzhaniyev, his first professional goal, at 1:39 in the 2nd period. Stepan Timofeyev forced a turnover and dished it to Dzhaniyev, who fired a quick shot from the slot.

Christopher Brown scored a shorthanded goal, his third goal of the season, at 7:01 of the second stanza to knot things up at 3-3. Brown came in one on two before sniping stick side high.

John Gelatt scored his second of the season to give the Grizzlies their third lead of the night at 2:26 in the 3rd period. A shot from the point by Pyke ricocheted off the bar, Griffin Ness got a piece of it and Gelatt got the rest of it. Pyke and Ness picked up assists on the play.

Dunkley netted his second of the campaign at 4:15 in the final frame to tie it at 4-4.

Dzhaniyev netted his second of the game at 13:45 of the 3rd period. The rookie redirected one past Rowe for the eventual game-winner.

Dzhaniyev completed the hat-trick at 17:19 of the third stanza. The Brooklyn native came in two-on-one and sniped beneath the glove of Rowe. T

The two teams meet again on Friday at 9:10 p.m. Eastern time.







