Ishida Scores Twice, Bison Defeat Wings, 4-2

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Riku Ishida scored two powerplay goals and the Bison penalty kill went six-for-six as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 4-2 in a Halloween thriller at Grossinger Motors Arena Friday.

Bloomington came out with energy and controlled play in the first period. Mark Kaleinikovas struck first for the Bison, netting his first goal on a wrister from the slot set up by Zakary Karpa and Cullen Ferguson. Kaleinikovas's tally marked the first time this season that Bloomington opened a game's scoring. Not too long after, the home squad had a powerplay chance that was killed off about halfway through the frame and Callum Tung was tested quickly in his first game back off the IR. The netminder was tested from the first shot he faced with lots of K-Wings players in front of the crease. He came up big again with a blocker save on a breakaway following the Kalamazoo penalty kill. Bloomington outshot Kalamazoo 13-7 and took a 1-0 advantage to the middle period.

The scoring picked up in the second frame with both teams finding the net twice. Kalamazoo answered less than a minute in, tying the game at one goal aside before Ishida came to life. Ishida blasted in a one-timed shot that stemmed from the far wall with assists credited to Shane Ott and Kyle Jackson, and six minutes and 10 seconds later, he scored on a similiar play from Jackson and Eddie Matsushima. The Wings would not crumble, however, and despite Bloomington falling shorthanded three times and killing each penalty, Kalamazoo brought it back to a one-goal game. The visitors potted a tip-in goal with five minutes remaining, and Bloomington kept its 3-2 lead heading to the final frame.

The Bison shifted to a defensive effort, successfully holding on to the one goal lead before tallying another in the third. Jackson scored his team-lead-tying fourth goal on a scramble in front of the net that was upheld after review with just over six minutes remaining in regulation. Jackson's three-point night improved his point totals to nine in four games. Tung had more impressive saves down the stretch, including stopping a one-timed chance by snatching the puck out of the air to hold the score at 4-2 a minute after Jackson's goal. The Bison killed off three additional penalties in the frame, including a double minor which led to an extended 6-on-4 sequence when Kalamazoo pulled its goaltender.

Bloomington travels for its first road game of the season in Cincinnati against the Cyclones Saturday at 6:35 p.m. central time and will be back on home ice Saturday, November 8.

