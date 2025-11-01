Mariners Outlast Thunder in Shootout, 2-1

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins defeated the Adirondack Thunder 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Xander Lamppa's goal in seventh round was the difference, as Luke Cavallin stopped six of seven shooters to anchor the comeback win.

Despite a 9-7 shot advantage after 20 minutes, the Mariners found themselves behind 1-0, thanks to a goal midway through the frame by Adirondack's Brandon McManus. Cutting wide to the right circle, McManus beat Luke Cavallin's glove at 9:57, his fourth goal in as many games.

The Mariners continued to be stifled by Thunder netminder Tyler Brennan through the second period, and the 1-0 Adirondack lead persisted through 40 minutes.

Jacob Perreault finally tied things up less than five minutes into the third when he crashed the net and finished a pass from Brooklyn Kalmikov. The game advanced through 60 minutes still tied at one. Beginning overtime, the Mariners were shorthanded for the first 1:30 after Ty Cheveldayoff's high-sticking penalty at the at of regulation, but were able to kill it off, and the game eventually proceeded to a shootout.

After McManus scored for Adirondack in the first round, Kalmikov tied things up in round two, remaining a perfect 5/5 in his ECHL shootout career. From there, Cavallin and Brennan traded saves until Xander Lamppa's forehand deke in the seventh round made it through. Cavallin stopped Justin Taylor to clinch the win.

The Mariners (3-1-1) return to home ice tomorrow night to take on Adirondack again at 6 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans are encouraged to wear white to complete a "Whiteout," with the first 3,000 in attendance receiving a rally towel, courtesy of Mathews Brothers. All white apparel will also be discounted 20% in the Mariners Team Store. The Mariners are home Sunday as well, hosting the Reading Royals for the annual Military Night at 3 PM.







